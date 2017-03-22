Salem Man Reported Missing

A Salem man has been reported missing, according to 911 officials.

Thomas Grace, 66, was last seen leaving his apartment on Gain Street in Salem at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Grace is approximately 6' tall and weighs 240 pounds. His family said he is without his medications.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Salem Police Department at (304) 782-1313, or call 911.