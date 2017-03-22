Salem Man Reported Missing

A Salem man has been reported missing, according to 911 officials.
Thomas Grace, 66, was last seen leaving his apartment on Gain Street in Salem at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Grace is approximately 6' tall and weighs 240 pounds. His family said he is without his medications.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Salem Police Department at (304) 782-1313, or call 911.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.