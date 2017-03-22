Deadline Approaching For FAFSA Filing

College financial aid officials say there's still time to file one of the most important pieces of paperwork to get help attending college.

Students can file their Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA through the end of June, but need to file earlier to be eligible for other benefits.

Officials at Davis and Elkins College said the FAFSA is key to getting need-based aid necessary for many students in rural West Virginia.

"Most of our local students do fall in that category, too, so the FAFSA, for a long time is the big key to unlocking a whole bunch of financial aid that students may not have been eligible for otherwise," said Matt Summers, director of financial planning at D&E.

To be eligible for West Virginia Higher Education Grants, students must file their FAFSA by April 15.