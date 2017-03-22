Abandoned Mobile Home Catches Fire in Mount Clare

An abandoned mobile home caught fire Wednesday in the Mount Clare area of Harrison County.

Crews from the Mount Clare, Lost Creek, and Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Departments, along with Harrison County EMS, responded at approximately 12:30 p.m. to the mobile home, which is half a mile out Hutchinson Hollow Road, according to 911 officials.

Getting water up the steep hill proved to be difficult for fire crews, fire officials said, and tankers were brought to provide water.

A few cars near the abandoned mobile home also caught fire.

The mobile home was a total loss, according to fire officials. There is no word at this time on the cause of the fire.