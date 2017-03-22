Marion County Commission Discusses Budget for New Fiscal Year

The Marion County Commission approved its new fiscal year budget during its meeting Wednesday.



The commission kept its three percent annual increase for all county employees and added an extra $500 in funding to each of the county's 13 volunteer fire departments. But the Marion County Commission President Ernie Vangilder said a more than $688,000 reduction in coal severance tax will have an impact on the county.

"We've used that coal severance tax to develop infrastructure in different projects," said Vangilder. "Palatine park was one of them, the expansion of the park and other areas and property that we do own in the county, we're trying to put infrastructure in to attract new business. It'll really cut back the way we do, we're really going to have to partner up with business now. We can't wait."



Vangilder said several county employees also retired as this budget was made one of which was the county's development authority director. He also said that he will take on that role to save the county $30,000.