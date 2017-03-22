Area Schools Participate in West Virginia Statewide Tornado Drill

SHINNSTON, WV (WBOY) - Even though some of us have already seen some spring-like severe weather, schools all across the region took time to practice their safety plans through the West Virginia Statewide Tornado Drill.



Lincoln Middle School in Shinnston was one of many schools to activate their severe weather plans and talk to students about where they should go, and what they should do in the event of a severe weather emergency while they are at school. Shortly after 10:00 AM, the alerts went out, and the students, teachers and staff went to their safe spots, as a Test Tornado Warning was issued by the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Charleston, West Virginia & Pittsburgh Pennsylvania.

STATEWIDE TORNADO DRILL: Students at @Lincoln__Middle participated in the drill with their Code White procedures @NWSCharlestonWV #WVWX pic.twitter.com/2tgkgcf1nl — Bryan Schuerman (@BSchuermanWBOY) March 22, 2017

The National Weather Service in Charleston has been sending out messages this week on different types of severe weather hazards that can affect West Virginians including thunderstorms, floods and flash floods, tornadoes, lightning and extreme heat.

Lincoln Middle in #RESA7 participated today in the Statewide Tornado Dill! https://t.co/XgNSSCilLW — RESA 7 (@RESA7WV) March 22, 2017

As we head into severe weather season, here are some severe weather safety tips for you to remember:

THUNDERSTORMS

Thunderstorms produce many dangerous and severe forms of weather. Lightning, destructive winds, heavy rain and hail can all be products of thunderstorms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather. Continue normal activity, but monitor weather conditions closely.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning means to seek shelter immediately and monitor conditions on radio or television. Follow all of the above instructions until the storm passes.

What To Do

If you are outside, get into a building, car or bus.

If you are in the woods, pick a low area under small trees.

If you are swimming or boating, get out of the water immediately and onto land as soon as possible.

If you are in an open area, head for low ground such as a valley or ravine, or crouch down.

If golfing, leave the course as soon as possible and take shelter in the clubhouse.

What Not To Do

Do not touch metallic objects such as bicycles, fences, golf clubs, and equipment such as lawnmowers.

Do not go near trees, poles, hills, clotheslines, overhead wires, metal pipes, or water.

If in a group, do not huddle -- but spread out.

Do not use the telephone except in an emergency.

Do not take a shower or bath.

TORNADOES

Tornadoes are violent storms with spiraling high-speed winds. Tornadoes are usually accompanied by hail, severe thunderstorms, and wind. The noise of a tornado has been described as a roaring sound -- like a train far away.

A Tornado Watch means there is a possibility of one or more tornadoes in your area. Continue normal activity but monitor weather conditions closely.

A Tornado Warning means a tornado has been sighted and may be approaching -- seek shelter immediately.

When a tornado threatens, immediate action can save your life!

Stay away from windows, doors and outside walls. Protect your head.

In homes and small buildings, go to the basement or to an interior part of the lowest level -- take shelter in closets, bathrooms or interior halls away from windows. Get under something sturdy or lie in the bathtub and cover yourself with a blanket.

In schools, nursing homes, hospitals, factories, shopping centers and malls, go to pre-designated shelter areas. Interior hallways on the lowest levels are best. Stay away from exterior glass doors.

In high-rise buildings, go to interior, small rooms or hallways on the lowest floor possible with no windows. If you can see outside, you are not safe.

In vehicles or mobile homes, vacate and go to a substantial structure. If there is no shelter nearby, lie flat in the nearest ditch, ravine or culvert with your hands shielding your head and neck.

