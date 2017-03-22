Area Schools Participate in West Virginia Statewide Tornado Drill

SHINNSTON, WV (WBOY) - Even though some of us have already seen some spring-like severe weather, schools all across the region took time to practice their safety plans through the West Virginia Statewide Tornado Drill.
Lincoln Middle School in Shinnston was one of many schools to activate their severe weather plans and talk to students about where they should go, and what they should do in the event of a severe weather emergency while they are at school. Shortly after 10:00 AM, the alerts went out, and the students, teachers and staff went to their safe spots, as a Test Tornado Warning was issued by the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Charleston, West Virginia & Pittsburgh Pennsylvania.
The National Weather Service in Charleston has been sending out messages this week on different types of severe weather hazards that can affect West Virginians including thunderstorms, floods and flash floods, tornadoes, lightning and extreme heat.
As we head into severe weather season, here are some severe weather safety tips for you to remember:
THUNDERSTORMS
Thunderstorms produce many dangerous and severe forms of weather. Lightning, destructive winds, heavy rain and hail can all be products of thunderstorms.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather. Continue normal activity, but monitor weather conditions closely.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning means to seek shelter immediately and monitor conditions on radio or television. Follow all of the above instructions until the storm passes.
What To Do
What Not To Do
TORNADOES
Tornadoes are violent storms with spiraling high-speed winds. Tornadoes are usually accompanied by hail, severe thunderstorms, and wind. The noise of a tornado has been described as a roaring sound -- like a train far away.
A Tornado Watch means there is a possibility of one or more tornadoes in your area. Continue normal activity but monitor weather conditions closely.
A Tornado Warning means a tornado has been sighted and may be approaching -- seek shelter immediately.
When a tornado threatens, immediate action can save your life!
As always, stay with WBOY 12 News and StormTracker 12 for the latest severe weather information...
