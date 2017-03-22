Boil Water Advisory Issued for Fairmont

A Boil Water Advisory has been issued by the City of Fairmont Water Department.

The advisory affects the area between 9th Street and 11th Street on Gaston Ave. as well as the surrounding area. The water department is fixing a leak on a main water line on Gaston Ave.

Please contact the Water Treatment Plant at 304-366-1461 on March 24 after 4 p.m. to determine if the advisory has been lifted.