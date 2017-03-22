Harrison County Relay For Life - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Harrison County Relay For Life

Event Date and Time Place
Auction

5/20/17

TBA

 Best Western Inn
Kick Off

5/2/17

6 p.m.
Clarksburg City Park
Cancer Survivor Dinner

6/4/17

2:00 p.m.

 Best Western Inn
Harrison County Relay For Life

6/16/17

6 p.m.-Midnight

 Clarksburg City Park
Ride For Relay

8/12/17

TBA

 Texas Roadhouse in Clarksburg
Contact Email Website
Megan Pitrolo megan.pitrolo@cancer.org www.relayforlife.org/harrisonwv
