|Event
|Date and Time
|Place
|Auction
|
5/20/17
TBA
|Best Western Inn
|Kick Off
|
5/2/17
6 p.m.
|
|Cancer Survivor Dinner
|
6/4/17
2:00 p.m.
|Best Western Inn
|Harrison County Relay For Life
|
6/16/17
6 p.m.-Midnight
|Clarksburg City Park
|Ride For Relay
|
8/12/17
TBA
|Texas Roadhouse in Clarksburg
|Contact
|Website
|Megan Pitrolo
|megan.pitrolo@cancer.org
|www.relayforlife.org/harrisonwv
