Taylor County Relay For Life

Event Date and Time Place
Penny Wars/Spirit Week

3/27/17-3/31/17

School Hours

 Taylor County Middle School
Cancer Survivor Dinner

TBA

 TBA
Taylor County Relay For Life

6/17/17

6 p.m.-Midnight

 Anna Jarvis Middle School
Contact Email Website
Megan Pitrolo megan.pitrolo@cancer.org www.relayforlife.org/taylorwv
