|Event
|Date and Time
|Place
|Penny Wars/Spirit Week
|
3/27/17-3/31/17
School Hours
|Taylor County Middle School
|Cancer Survivor Dinner
|
TBA
|TBA
|Taylor County Relay For Life
|
6/17/17
6 p.m.-Midnight
|Anna Jarvis Middle School
|Contact
|Website
|Megan Pitrolo
|megan.pitrolo@cancer.org
|www.relayforlife.org/taylorwv
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.