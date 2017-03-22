Universities Ask Lawmakers Not to Cut Higher Education Funds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The presidents of Marshall and West Virginia universities say further state funding cuts to higher education would be devastating.

Marshall President Jerome Gilbert and WVU President Gordon Gee issued a joint statement Tuesday. It comes after legislative leaders indicated higher education funding could be reduced to address the state's budget shortfall.

Gilbert says Marshall has seen a reduction of $11.5 million in state funding in the past several years, and another cut would result in a sizeable tuition increase for students.

Gee says WVU has seen a $30 million reduction in state funding over the past three years.

He says further cuts would "jeopardize the quality and value of an education" at WVU, along with programs and services the university provides to the state.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.