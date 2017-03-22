Morgantown Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Hot Spot

Morgantown police are investigating a reported armed robbery at a local hot spot.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday at Maverick's on Don Knotts Boulevard, according to police.

Officers said a man entered the business armed with a handgun and forced the clerk to lie face down on the floor as he took cash from the cash register.

The robber is described as having an average build and was wearing a black in color hooded sweatshirt, black and white colored mask, sunglasses, and black pants, according to a press release from Morgantown police.

If you have any information, call detectives at (304) 284-7454.