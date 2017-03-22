ND's West Headlines All-State Roster in Class A

The Class A boys' basketball all-state roster, with local athletes in bold:

FIRST TEAM

Jarrod West, Notre Dame (Sr., Captain)

Taylor Straughn, Bishop Donahue (Sr.)

Brent Price, Wheeling Central (Jr.)

Riley Heatherington, Ravenswood (Sr.)

Deaundra Murphy, St. Joseph Central (Sr.)

Joey Ewusiak, Madonna (Sr.)

Trey Shuff, Gilmer County (Sr.)

Tyler May, Tug Valley, Jr.

SECOND TEAM

Taylor Jarrell, Van (Jr.)

Will Fenton, Fayetteville (Sr.)

Isaiah Morgan, Ravenswood (Jr., Captain)

Brett Tharp, East Hardy (Jr.)

Sam Kincaid, St.Marys (Sr.)

Trey Routt, Cameron (Sr.)

Tavon Jeter, Madonna (Sr.)

Ethan Crosten, Tucker County (Sr.)

THIRD TEAM

Tannner Burnette, Clay-Battelle (Sr.)

John Burkhalter, Wheeling Central (Sr., Captain)

Spencer Dean, Valley-Fayette (Jr.)

Gabe Zummo, Notre Dame (So.)

Marcus Lively, Fayetteville (Sr.)

Robby Williams, Charleston Catholic (So.)

Logan Plummer, Parkersburg Catholic (Sr.)

John Morrison, St. Joseph Central (Sr.)

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

Noah Avilies, Gilmer County

Cam Barnette, South Harrison

Noah Bohanna, Notre Dame

Dalton Gray, Webster County

Dorian Groggs, Webster County

Tanner Lett, Doddridge County

Zac McCauley, Tygarts Valley

Jaret Mullooly, Notre Dame

Hunter Riffle, Doddridge County

Caleb Riggleman, Tygarts Valley

Carter Springer, Gilmer County

Chase Sullivan, Ritchie County

Joseph Zini, Trinity