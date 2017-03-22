ND's West Headlines All-State Roster in Class A

The Class A boys' basketball all-state roster, with local athletes in bold:
FIRST TEAM
Jarrod West, Notre Dame (Sr., Captain)
Taylor Straughn, Bishop Donahue (Sr.)
Brent Price, Wheeling Central (Jr.)
Riley Heatherington, Ravenswood (Sr.)
Deaundra Murphy, St. Joseph Central (Sr.)
Joey Ewusiak, Madonna (Sr.)
Trey Shuff, Gilmer County (Sr.)
Tyler May, Tug Valley, Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Taylor Jarrell, Van (Jr.)
Will Fenton, Fayetteville (Sr.)
Isaiah Morgan, Ravenswood (Jr., Captain)
Brett Tharp, East Hardy (Jr.)
Sam Kincaid, St.Marys (Sr.)
Trey Routt, Cameron (Sr.)
Tavon Jeter, Madonna (Sr.)
Ethan Crosten, Tucker County (Sr.)
THIRD TEAM
Tannner Burnette, Clay-Battelle (Sr.)
John Burkhalter, Wheeling Central (Sr., Captain)
Spencer Dean, Valley-Fayette (Jr.)
Gabe Zummo, Notre Dame (So.)
Marcus Lively, Fayetteville (Sr.)
Robby Williams, Charleston Catholic (So.)
Logan Plummer, Parkersburg Catholic (Sr.)
John Morrison, St. Joseph Central (Sr.)
HONORABLE MENTIONS:
Noah Avilies, Gilmer County
Cam Barnette, South Harrison
Noah Bohanna, Notre Dame
Dalton Gray, Webster County
Dorian Groggs, Webster County
Tanner Lett, Doddridge County
Zac McCauley, Tygarts Valley
Jaret Mullooly, Notre Dame
Hunter Riffle, Doddridge County
Caleb Riggleman, Tygarts Valley
Carter Springer, Gilmer County
Chase Sullivan, Ritchie County
Joseph Zini, Trinity
