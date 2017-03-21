How To Watch Fairmont State vs. Rollins

If you didn't make the trip to South Dakota with the Falcons, don't worry -- you can still catch every minute of Fairmont State's Elite Eight clash with Rollins on your computer or mobile device.

The Falcons tip-off against the Tars Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on the official live stream on NCAA.com.

The top-seeded Falcons are playing in their first Elite Eight since 1998. If they defeat Rollins, they'll earn their first berth in the Division II Final Four. They'll also set a new program record for wins in a single season.

Watch WBOY for complete coverage of Wednesday's game in the 12 SportsZone.