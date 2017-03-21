How To Watch Fairmont State vs. Rollins - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

How To Watch Fairmont State vs. Rollins

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Farrell, Sports Director
Connect
FAIRMONT -

If you didn't make the trip to South Dakota with the Falcons, don't worry -- you can still catch every minute of Fairmont State's Elite Eight clash with Rollins on your computer or mobile device.

The Falcons tip-off against the Tars Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on the official live stream on NCAA.com.

The top-seeded Falcons are playing in their first Elite Eight since 1998. If they defeat Rollins, they'll earn their first berth in the Division II Final Four. They'll also set a new program record for wins in a single season. 

Watch WBOY for complete coverage of Wednesday's game in the 12 SportsZone. 

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.