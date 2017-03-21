Town Hall Provides Substance Abuse Education

Many West Virginians are tired of hearing about the drug epidemic, so they're jumping into action.

The Marion County Family Resource Network is holding various drug town halls throughout the county to educate the community about the drug problem, solutions and prevention.

The meetings feature a panel of experts varying from doctors to probation officers to former addicts.

Executive director Frank Jarman said the town halls serve as a reminder that the drug problem is everyone's problem.

"It happens in our neighborhoods, it happens in our homes and we've got to start talking about it. And that's what we were hoping to do with this was to start talking about it so people felt comfortable with the idea that 'this is my issue,'" Jarman said.

The organization will continue to hold the town halls throughout the county.