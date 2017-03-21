FSU Students Assemble Prayer Blankets For Terminally Ill Patients

Colorful pieces of fabric filled the room Tuesday evening as Fairmont State University students assembled blankets for terminally ill patients at Fairmont Regional Medical Center.

They're called prayer blankets. After they're assembled, local religious leaders pray over them in order to bless the patient who receives it.

Jared Wollaber, Fairmont State freshman and member of Phi Sigma Phi Fraternity, was one of the students that helped assemble the prayer blankets Tuesday evening.

"I mean I just think it's a really nice thing to do to support the community. Anything we can do to support the community, that's what we're all about," Wollaber said.

Wollaber was joined by many Greek-Letter Organization members as well as other FSU students.

Tricia Julian, program coordinator for oncology services at Fairmont Regional Medical Center, said she's grateful for the students' help.

"They came out in droves to help us and they just keep coming up and getting kit after kit and they're going to keep going until we get them all done. So it's been wonderful," said Julian.

But the patients aren't the only ones that benefit from the prayer blankets.

"You see the true side of them come out and I think it starts a base for the rest of their lives to feel how good it feels to help people," Julian said.

And even after patients pass away, their prayer blankets often still provide sources of comfort.

"Oh it's so heartwarming," Julian said. "It also provides a way for people to remember their loved ones. Because very many people will take the blanket home with them after their loved one has passed away and keep that blanket as a memento of their loved one."

To find volunteer opportunities with the medical center visit their website, here.