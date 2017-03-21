West Virginians for Energy Freedom Host Forum on Pleasants Power Station

On Tuesday, West Virginians for Energy Freedom held its first community conversation in Clarksburg on FirstEnergy's transfer of a power plant to its subsidiaries.

FirstEnergy has filed a transfer that could force Mon Power and Potomac Edison customers to pay for the Pleasants Power Station costs for the next several decades. West Virginian's for Energy Freedom said FirstEnergy's transfer of the Harrison power plant in 2013 has cost Mon power and Potomac Edison customers more than $160 million to date.

“First Energy has said there may be some minimal rate decrease initially, but we’ve seen the writing on the wall with other power plant transfers. We can look at what they’re doing and understand that this is not a good deal for West Virginians, and it will cost people in the end,” said Karan Ireland, Program Director of West Virginia Sun.

West Virginians for Energy Freedom encourage customers to listen to the language that FirstEnergy is using with the transfer deal and to ask questions and make concerns to the local PSC.

“This is a power plant that we don’t need in West Virginia. We don’t need the capacity that it’s generating. So my grandma always told me you don’t buy something you don’t need,” said Ireland.

The next meeting is at the Morgantown Public Library, Tuesday March 28, at 6 p.m. West Virginians for Energy Freedom encourages residents to get informed about their utilities and cost associated.