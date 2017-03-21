UPDATE: Elderly Woman Dead After Tucker County Fire

UPDATE (3/22/17 at 7 p.m.):

A 79-year-old woman was found and removed from the fire scene at 5 a.m., according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office.

The fire cause is undetermined at this time, but an investigator is continuing to process the scene, officials said.

It is unknown if there were working smoke detectors within the home, according to the fire marshal's office.

ORIGINAL:

One person is dead after a house fire Monday in Tucker County.

Deputies, along with fire and EMS crews, responded at 11:40 p.m. to 554 River Bend Estates, outside of Parsons, for a fire with possible entrapment, according to the Tucker County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed in flames, deputies said, and firefighters were not able to enter the home and search for anyone. After extinguishing the fire, firefighters found a body in the home.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office is conducting the investigation, with assistance from the Tucker County Sheriff's Office, West Virginia State Police, and the Parsons Volunteer Fire Department.