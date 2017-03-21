March for Meals Provides More Than Just Food

The Nutter Fort Bi-County Nutrition Program serves hundreds of elderly residents in North Central West Virginia.

Harrison County Commission and other leaders are getting the chance to ride with drivers delivering meals.

Program directors said they want these leaders to see how important continued funding is for the program.

"Cause of all of our funding is by donations. We have some through state and federal and there is a lot of people out there that is needing this, especially seniors. They are on a limited income and we give these meals once a day, a hot meal, and sometimes this is the only hot meal they get a day so it good for them to go out and see how needy everyone really is," said Heather Runyon, assistant director.

Directors said they'll work throughout the month to raise awareness for "March for Meals."