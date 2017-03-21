Gorilla Youth to Hold Elimination Dinner

A program that supports youth in the classroom and on the field is hosting an elimination dinner.

Gorilla Youth provides gym memberships for kids to give them something to do after school, and help maintain their grades. It pairs students with a mentor and focuses on at-risk youth, including ones affected by poverty and obesity.

They hope to make the students part of a supportive community.

Gorilla Youth Inc.'s Wes Brown said, "We try just to bridge that gap and surround that kids with love, and surround that kid with people, even outside of just me and my family and the immediate gym, that people will be like people will see them out and be like 'Hey, how you doing? What's your grades looking like?'"

Gorilla Youth is supported by the United Way and area businesses.

Tickets are still available, and can be purchased from the gym.