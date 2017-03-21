Turtle Man Visits Harrison County

It was a 'Call of the Wildman' that was heard around parts of North Central West Virginia Tuesday.

Ernie Brown Jr., commonly known as "Turtle Man" greeted excited fans at the Harrison County Recreation Complex Tuesday afternoon.

Fans heard Turtle Man's famous call of the wild and were able to ask him questions, like how many times he has been bit by a snapping turtle which he answered as more than three hundred times.

The Turtle Man said he loves meeting his fans and bringing them entertainment with his wild ways.

"I love meeting my fans because they give me my power and my strength. I love every turtle fan out there. They come to see me. I love little kids. I love making people happy. I don't drink or do drugs, it's just the way I am, but they are my life," said Ernie Brown, Jr., Turtle Man.

To see more of Turtle Man, check out his Animal Planet show "Call of the Wildman" or his Facebook page.