Canaan Valley Hosts Educators Rising Competitive Events Conference

Students from 12 West Virginia high schools filled the Canaan Valley Resort and Conference Center for Educators Rising 2nd Annual State Competitive Event.



The schools that attended the event include Academy Career & Technical Center, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, Calhoun County High School, Fayette County Career & Technical Institute, Monroe County Technical Center, Philip Barbour High School, Preston County High School, Roane-Jackson Technical Center, Ritchie County High School, Webster County High School, Wheeling Park High School, and Boone County Career Center,



Teacher of the Year, Toni Poling, and Crissy Lauterbach of the D. Russell Lee Career & Technical Center presented educational information and innovative teaching practices to students.

“West Virginia needs teachers, and we need our best and our brightest students to come back into our classrooms as teachers,” said Poling. “Events like this and groups like Educators Rising are providing an additional pathway to teaching. Students are able to explore this career opportunity from a different perspective before they ever step foot on a college campus.”

Educators Rising nurtures highly skilled educators by guiding young people on a path to becoming skilled teachers, beginning in high school and extending through college into the professional world. Over 90 students attended workshops, teaching sessions, and competitive events.

Students attended workshops which challenged them to think outside of the box as teachers and how to adapt to the flux in educational practices. Students spent several weeks rehearsing and researching topics. They were each judged on topics including impromptu speaking, ethical dilemma, job interview, and lesson planning.

“Do you want to be the teacher that sets your students up to win? Do you know your students very well? The more that you know them the more you can create the magic of them becoming who they are truly meant to be in life,” said Lauterbach.

Several colleges set up tables to educate students about their options after high school. Students will attend an awards session tomorrow afternoon; winners will move on to the Educators Rising National Conference on June 23-26 in Phoenix, Arizona.