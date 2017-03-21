Implementation of New Weston Tax Delayed

City officials said a new sales tax in Weston will not take effect for some time.

Finance Manager Dodie Arbogast said the tax, passed by council last week, cannot be collected until July of 2018. The city expected to be able to add the tax this year, but changes from the state tax commissioners office have pushed the date back.

Arbogast said the city expected the changes to be accepted based on contact earlier this month.

"The new tax commissioner has said since we did not have a council approved ordinance completed signed and passed by January the second, 2017, we can't begin the sales tax until July 1, 2018," said Arbogast.

Arbogast said the first money from the tax will be collected in October 2018.