West Virginia Wesleyan College Students Highlight Refuge Struggles

Students at one area college are working to share the challenges faces by refugees in the modern world.



Students in the We Lead program at West Virginia Wesleyan College were setting up their refugee road exhibit.



Visitors will receive a role based on a true story of a refugee, and be lead through the challenges they face.



Organizers say they want to humanize a story that West Virginians don't often see firsthand.



"They can kind of open their minds a little bit and let them be able to discuss this with others and be more knowledgeable of the topic," said Casey Gilbert, WVWC We Lead.



The exhibit is open now in the side dining room at West Virginia Wesleyan College and is open until 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.