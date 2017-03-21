UPDATE:Nicole Knotts Sentencing Hearing Postponed

UPDATE (5/5/17 at 6:45 p.m.):

Nicole Knotts' sentencing hearing has been postponed.

Knotts was scheduled to be sentenced on Friday in Preston County; however, both sides agreed that they need more time to prepare.

Knotts will be sentenced on May 25.

A Preston County woman who killed her husband entered a plea in court Tuesday.

Nicole Knotts, 25, shot and killed her husband, Matthew Knotts, during an argument on March 13, 2014 and hiding his body under a pile of clothes and household items in her house. West Virginia State Police discovered the body on March 18, 2014.

Nicole Knotts entered a Kennedy Plea Tuesday in Preston County Circuit Court for voluntary manslaughter, which carries a penalty of three to 15 years in prison. A Kennedy Plea means Nicole Knotts does not admit guilt but acknowledges the strong evidence against her.

Originally, Nicole Knotts was charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a deceased human body.

According to the law, Nicole Knotts would be eligible for parole in three years. As of Tuesday, Nicole Knotts has served three years and two days in jail.

The sentencing hearing for Nicole Knotts is scheduled for May 5 at 3 p.m.