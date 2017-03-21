Barbour County Relay For Life - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Barbour County Relay For Life

Event Date and Time Place
Kick Off

3/31/17-4/1/17

TBA

 Code Blue Building
Survivor Dinner

7/27/17

5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

 Camp Popeye, Belington
Barbour County Relay For Life

8/4/17

7 p.m.-2 a.m.

 Barbour County Fair Grounds
Contact Email Website
Megan Pitrolo megan.pitrolo@cancer.org www.relayforlife.org/barbourwv
