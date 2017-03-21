|Event
|Date and Time
|Place
|Kick Off
|
3/31/17-4/1/17
TBA
|Code Blue Building
|Survivor Dinner
|
7/27/17
5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Camp Popeye, Belington
|Barbour County Relay For Life
|
8/4/17
7 p.m.-2 a.m.
|Barbour County Fair Grounds
|Contact
|Website
|Megan Pitrolo
|megan.pitrolo@cancer.org
|www.relayforlife.org/barbourwv
