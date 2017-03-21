Monongalia and Preston Spend Day at Legislature

Community representatives from Monongalia and Preston County spent Tuesday at the state legislature.

The day began with a buckwheat cake breakfast provided by Preston County for the entire delegation prepared by the Preston County Inn and students from ProStart.

After breakfast, those in attendance, which included various organizations and local lawmakers, had the opportunity to sit in on sessions in the Senate chamber and House gallery.

Both counties held several meetings throughout the day with Governor Jim Justice’s Chief of Staff, House Minority Leader Tim Miley, the Secretary of Commerce, Agriculture Commissioner, Secretary of Commerce Woody Thrasher and many of the county’s senators and delegates.

Discussions were used to thank the state’s lawmakers and express concern with issues ranging from business and infrastructure to both counties’ focus on combating substance abuse.

“We live in our communities. We’re all by ourselves doing our thing, just assuming the rest of the world kinda is doing their thing. They might know what we’re doing, but it’s kind of very interesting to be able to share our story with the legislators here,” said Dan Shook, Director of the WVU Greater Morgantown Safe Communities Initiative.

“Well certainly want them to understand that Preston County supports them,” said Executive Director of the Preston County Development Authority Robbie Baylor. “We also ask that they look at our concerns. As always roads are a big concern in Preston County, continued infrastructure growth and broadband.”

Preston County also brought high school students representing Future Farmers of America, student government, ROTC and Mountaineer Challenge Academy.