Justice Asks Panel to Limit Legislators' Special Session Pay

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Gov. Jim Justice has made two appointments to the Legislative Compensation Commission, which he has asked to limit West Virginia lawmakers' pay to five days for any special session needed to pass a state budget.

According to the governor's office, the commission has authority make salary recommendations. Justice has proposed legislation to cap legislator pay at five days during a special session.

A 17-day extra session last year cost about $35,000 daily or $600,000.

Appointees are Larry Mathis, former teacher and president of the Wyoming County Commission, and Dr. Jack Yeager, retired brigadier general of the West Virginia Army National Guard and former mayor of Dunbar, West Virginia.

The 134 legislators' basic annual pay is $20,000.

Their regular session runs daily for two months. It ends April 7 this year.

