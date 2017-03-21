South Harrison's Barnette Wins Loria Award

After leading the area in rushing in 2016, Cam Barnette was recognized as the Frank Loria Player of the Year.

Barnette, a junior running back at South Harrison, received the award at the 34th annual Frank Loria Awards Banquet, organized by the Columbian Club of Clarksburg. Barnette was chosen for the award by a group of coaches and journalists in Harrison County.

“I just know from what they’ve said here, and he seems really like an All-American, all-around," said Barnette, who tallied more than 1,500 yards rushing last season." It’s just really special to receive the award, and it’s just a really good feeling.”



An athlete who paved the way to Barnette's success was also recognized at the banquet. South Harrison's Corey Fowler took home the Lineman of the Year award.

“It’s definitely up there, near the top-five [achievements in life]," said Fowler, who committed to Fairmont State in February. "It’s just a great feeling, and it’s nice to win a trophy.”



Two other athletes were honored for their work both on the field and in the classroom. Lincoln's Justin Hughes was named Academic Athlete of the Year, while Robert C. Byrd's Gino Messenger won the Frank Loria Scholarship, a $1,000 prize that will go toward his college tuition.



Bridgeport head coach Josh Nicewarner claimed Harrison County Coach of the Year laurels.

In total, all 31 members of the All-Harrison County First Team were recognized at the banquet.