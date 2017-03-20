Harrison County Sheriff's Department to Start Using Body Cameras

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department wants to make sure traffic stops and other encounters with law enforcement are safe. That's why the department has requested an extra $90,000 in their budget for officer safety equipment like body cameras.

In today's world, a citizen can pull our their cell phone and start recording his or her interaction with police. The footage is often put on YouTube and alarms the public of situations that are not ideal between a citizen and law enforcement. Body cameras are one way the Harrison County Sheriff's Department wants to improve officer and citizen safety.

Deputy Morrison said,"One of the ways is I am using a body camera right now. It's push button activated. I can turn it on and off, but this also allows you to do it on your cell phone and this way I can do it but it gets downloaded into a secured site that can't be tampered with by myself. It's uploaded. It's secure."

"If one of my OICs would need to review it they would have access to it in the event that there was an alleged wrong doing on a traffic stop. It provides safety for not only the officers and deputies out working but also for the general public because you get a raw unedited view. You will get the chance to see the progression of escalation that caused an incident to end maybe the way it did," added Deputy Morrison.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department will find out this week if their budget request for officer safety equipment like body cameras is accepted by the Harrison County Commission.