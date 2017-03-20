Upshur County Restaurant Holds Ribbon Cutting

A business in Upshur County is getting new life under new owners this month.



The Market Bistro held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday afternoon in Buckhannon.

The business is under new ownership after its former owners decided to move out of state.

Owners Bill and Angie Dowling said they are glad to have a chance to continue the restaurant's legacy.



"It's great to be able to keep that name going, because Mike and Annie, they were going regardless of what happened to the name, so it's nice to be able to keep that kind of business around the community," said Angie and Bill Dowling, owners.



The Market Bistro is located on Kanawha Street just north of Main Street in Buckhannon.