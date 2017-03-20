Weston Businesses Voice Distrust Over Tax Increase - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Weston Businesses Voice Distrust Over Tax Increase

By Sarah Valdivieso, Web Producer
Businesses in Weston are concerned for the city's future after the passage of a one percent sales tax last week.

The city used its home rule authority to add the tax in a 2-1 vote at their last meeting.

Businesses around the city and county had been protesting the proposal for months, saying it would hurt their bottom lines.
Now some owners say they're not sure what to believe is coming next.

"I think it's going to slow down a lot, and I don't think people are going to trust this city and the way they're going to handle it," said Mark Brogan, owner.  "Until the city proves that they're going to do the right thing, nobody's going to trust them."

The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce had also drafted a resolution saying they did not support the added tax.

