Upshur County Ambulance Service Not Affected By Accident

Upshur County emergency officials said they are still ready to serve their community after an accident involving an ambulance this weekend.



Officials at Upshur County EMS said the loss of the vehicle will not have an impact on their ability to work around the county.

Interim Director Gloria Burr said residents can expect the same level of service they always do.



"We'll continue to answer 911 calls and interfacility transports and our normal and daily operations that we do every single day the way it has always been," said Burr.



Burr says there's no timetable yet on when the ambulance will be back in service.