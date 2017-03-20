WVU School of Medicine Students Receive White Coats

Over the weekend while West Virginia University's men's and women's basketball teams suited up, another team received its uniforms, too.

This team though isn’t preparing to make shots; they’re going to save lives.

“The White Coat is really emblematic of our team jersey,” said Dr. Norman Ferrari, Vice Dean for Education and Academic Affairs at the WVU School of Medicine. “We are members of the medial team. It really is what we sometimes refer to as the cloak of compassion and it does remind us that we’re here to serve the public.”

The 100 members of the Class of 2019 reaffirmed their commitment to serve as they received this symbol of the next stage of their medical education at the John W. Traubert White Coat Ceremony on Saturday.

“The White Coat is such a great tradition in the School of Medicine. It’s where we come together and celebrate all that the students have accomplished,” said guest speaker Dr. Lisa Costello, WVU Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Director of the Adult Mountain State Cystic Fibrosis Program, Pediatric Hospitalist at WVU Medicine Children’s and a member of the WVU School of Medicine Class of 2011.

“The White Coat means so many things to so many different people,” Dr. Costello continued. “I think unity and teamwork and making a difference and these students have already done that and they’ll continue to do that throughout their careers.”

After two years of studying, they’ll take their education from books and classrooms to diagnosing patients across the state. Students will be continuing their education at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Charleston Area Medical Center and Berkeley Medical Center.

“The one thing WVU does really well is they get us in touch with patients right from the first year, but this is when you’ve learned material from the first two years and now you can actually apply,” said Divine Nwafor after receiving his white coat. “It’s an exciting opportunity and I’m looking forward to it.”

The Class of 2019 continues the legacy at WVU, with nine students from the state whose parents also graduated from the School of Medicine, like Camille Leon, daughter of Dr. John A. Leon, Class of 1984.

“Growing up I wanted to follow in his footsteps,” said Camille Leon. “I knew I wanted to do medicine and to actually end up in the same school he went to is pretty special.”