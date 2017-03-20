Ritchie County Relay For Life

|Event
|Date and Time
|Place
|Relay For Life of Ritchie County
|
6/16/17
6:00 p.m.-1:00 a.m.
|Chuck Schofield Stadium at Ritchie County High School
|Cancer Survivor Dinner
|
4/22/17
11:30 a.m.
|Lions Club in Harrisville
|Contact
|Website
|Carmen Hathaway
|carmen.hathaway@cancer.org
|www.relayforlife.org/ritchiewv
