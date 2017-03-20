Ritchie County Relay For Life - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Ritchie County Relay For Life

Posted: Updated:
Event Date and Time Place
Relay For Life of Ritchie County

6/16/17

6:00 p.m.-1:00 a.m.

 Chuck Schofield Stadium at Ritchie County High School
Cancer Survivor Dinner

4/22/17

11:30 a.m.

 Lions Club in Harrisville
Contact Email Website
Carmen Hathaway carmen.hathaway@cancer.org www.relayforlife.org/ritchiewv
Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.