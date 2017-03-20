West Virginia Man Charged with Murder in Fatal Overdose

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - Police in Parkersburg say a resident has been charged with murder after he allegedly sold fentanyl to a man who later died of an overdose.
Media outlets report police served 26-year-old David Armstrong of Parkersburg with a murder warrant last week at the North Central Regional Jail. He's been held there after being charged Feb. 1 with possession with intent to deliver.
Police say in a news release that Armstrong is charged in the death of 28-year-old Ryan C. Danko, whose body was found at a Parkersburg residence on Jan. 31.
Armstrong faces a preliminary hearing this week in Wood County Magistrate Court.
