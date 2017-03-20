Students Set to Compete in Archery Tournament in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The 12th annual state Archery in the Schools Tournament is set for this week.

The Division of Natural Resources says in a news release the tournament will be held Saturday at the Charleston Civic Center. Students from 51 schools and groups will compete.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 6 to 17. Younger children get in free.

Thousands of students have been introduced to archery as part of their physical education classes since the program's inception in 2004. The tournament is open to schools that received Division of Natural Resources-sponsored training.

Online:

www.wvdnr.gov/archery

