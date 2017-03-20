Monday is Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen's across the station.

Free standing locations are celebrating the first day of spring by giving away free cones of ice cream for a great cause. For every cone given away, Dairy Queen is donating the proceeds to the Children's Miracle Network.

The Dairy Queen location in downtown Clarksburg said they always get a lot of customers on Free Cone Day and look forward to the event kicking off the spring season.