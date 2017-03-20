Monday is Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen's across the station.
Free standing locations are celebrating the first day of spring by giving away free cones of ice cream for a great cause. For every cone given away, Dairy Queen is donating the proceeds to the Children's Miracle Network.
The Dairy Queen location in downtown Clarksburg said they always get a lot of customers on Free Cone Day and look forward to the event kicking off the spring season.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.