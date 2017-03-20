Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen

Posted: Updated:
By Elayna Conard, Harrison, Ritchie, and Doddridge County Reporter
Connect

Monday is Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen's across the station.

Free standing locations are celebrating the first day of spring by giving away free cones of ice cream for a great cause. For every cone given away, Dairy Queen is donating the proceeds to the Children's Miracle Network. 

The Dairy Queen location in downtown Clarksburg said they always get a lot of customers on Free Cone Day and look forward to the event kicking off the spring season.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.