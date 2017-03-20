Man Arrested After Morgantown Assault

Morgantown police have arrested a Pennsylvania man after they said they saw him kicking and beating another person.

Officers were patrolling the area of High Street Saturday morning at 4 a.m. when they saw Jeremiah Wiemer, 19, kick another person that was on his hands and knees, attempting to get off the ground.

Wiemer then began punching the victim in the head, according to a press release from police. He then attempted to run from the area but was captured after a short chase and struggle.

The victim was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and later released.

Wiemer was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.