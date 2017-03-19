Salem VFW Celebrates 50 Year Anniversary

Danny Reaser is now the Sperry Davis Post 9151 Commander, but his first interaction with the VFW came through playing on its little league team.

"I grew up in this area and I used to play little league baseball for the VFW and the fact that it's celebrating 50 years, it's wonderful," Reaser said.

On March 19th 1967 the Sperry Davis Post 9151 VFW was chartered by its original 61 members.

Now the VFW located in Salem has 107 members that are still working to serve their community and local veterans.

Cindy Kelley, Senior Auxiliary Vice, said Sunday's anniversary celebration was just a small token of appreciation to their veteran members.

"They've sacrificed so much for us to have the freedom that we have today," Kelley said. "And this was just a little appreciation to say thank you. Which we could never say enough to them."

In addition to the dinner, the celebration included a dance Saturday evening.

Reaser said the VFW provides a special place for veterans to come together.

"From my father to my grandfather to my great uncles, and being a veteran now myself after serving 20 plus years in the Army," Reaser said. "It's great to have the organization, to have the comradeship and guys that you can talk to, you know that have been in your shoes, people that are there to help you out."

The VFW provides aid for a wide variety of people and serves a large number of veteran needs.

"Well 50 years is a long time to do something and the veterans have a special place in my heart and anything we can do to help them. We appreciate them, every one of them," Kelley said.

To locate the VFW post nearest you visit their website, here.