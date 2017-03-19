UPDATE: Fairmont Police Release Names of Victims in Double Homicide

UPDATE (3/22/17 at 12:45 p.m.):

Fairmont Police have identified the two men who were fatally shot Sunday in Fairmont.

Jemiez Weathersby, 31, and Earnest Cole, Jr., 21, both of Detroit, were executed with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and were intended victims, police said.

According to Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine, they do not believe the suspect(s) to be local.

"Involvement with/around criminal activity has a positive correlation with violent victimization," Shine said. "Removing that trade from your lifestyle can only benefit your well-being."

Additional details are not being released at this time, Shine said, so as not to hinder the investigation. He said investigators are continuing to process information, gather evidence, and follow-up on leads as they develop.

If you have information relating to the shooting or other suspicious activity in the area of Satterfield Street, Shine asks that you call 304-366-4200.

UPDATE (3/20/17 at 11 a.m.):



Fairmont Police officers were dispatched to a possible unattended death on Satterfield Street, at approximately 4:14 p.m. on Sunday.



According to a press release, the officers entered the apartment to find two deceased men on the floor in a semi-fetal position. The two men are believed to be 21-year-old and 31-year-old residents, who recently moved to the Fairmont area from the Detroit, Michigan area.

Officers said the deaths are apparent homicides, and that they believe the two men were targeted. Officers do not believe that the general public is in danger due to the evident manufacturing of drugs that was taking place inside of the residence.

Fairmont investigators are continuing to process information, gather evidence and follow-up leads as they develop.

Officers are attending autopsies to gather more information on the cause of deaths.

If you have information regarding these homicides or suspicious activity in the Satterfield Street area, please contact the Fairmont Police Department at 304-366-4200.

ORIGINAL:

Fairmont Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death after being called to a home on Satterfield Street Sunday afternoon.

Police said that person died Sunday, but they do not know the cause of death at this time. The incident occurred at 353 Satterfield Street and police are on scene.

Limited details are available right now. Stay with 12 News as we bring you the latest on this developing story.