Breathe Ladies Conference Comes to Morgantown

A new 501-c-3 charitable organization in Morgantown, Daughter of the King Ministries, is hosting a women's conference at Lakeview resort next week.

The event will be held Sunday, March 26th from 2 to 5 pm.



The Breathe Ladies Conference will include many speakers, including Annie F. Downs, author of Looking for Lovely.

This event is said to Breathe life into ladies of the community and surrounding areas.

"The Breathe Ladies Conference will be an afternoon for women of all denominations and all ages to join together for a time of fellowship, a time of sitting at the feet of Jesus, praise and worship, listening to some guest speakers, who will be encouraging an uplifting, a time for us as women, to be refreshed and renewed. We hope you'll join us," said Deb Mullens, Daughter of the King Ministries.

"My experience has been in talking with women that feel overwhelmed with life, their schedules are packed, they feel they are smothering and they have no time for themselves. Life is hectic, and I keep saying the same thing over and over. That is to take a deep breath and just breathe!" said Mullens.

To purchase tickets for the conference, call (304) 288-0830 or e-mail Breathelcwv@gmail.com.