Youth Help the Environment With 'Make it Shine Youth Challenge'

Local youth gathered Sunday to take part in helping the environment as part of the April Make it Shine Month.

The Make it Shine Youth Challenge is presented by the West Virginia Youth Environmental Program of West Virginia Wesleyan. This provides kids the opportunity to learn about service projects that address environmental and conservation needs.

"We want to have students take hold of these projects and improve the Buckhannon Community through these projects. At the end of a set period of time, at the end of April, students will be eligible to win awards for the organization based on the projects they do," said Mark Leadingham Coordinator of Sustainability at WV Wesleyan.

Kids are challenged to take on one of these projects during April Make it Shine Month. Presenters from several different organizations were set up at the Stockert Youth Center to show options the kids have. This includes the Mountain Lakes Preservation Alliance, who showed the representation of how much freshwater is actually available for human use from all water on the earth.

"I hope that students understand the importance of clean water, and the fact that, it really takes all of us pulling together to keep it clean," said April Pierson-Keating.

The Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia was also on site with birds of prey. Another presenter challenged children to help save the bee population by planting flowers.

"Due to the declining bee population, I feel its because they don't have enough just natural places for them to go and actually get the pollen to survive. So that's where this idea came from. It's a really good way to help beautify the environment while also making it easier for the bees to survive," said Lindsay Bever, Presenter.

"The youth can know how they can affect their environment around them. How they can grow healthy food that they can eat in the future, and how these small steps can actually make our community a much greener place," said Mark Leadingham.



Many of the projects correlate with scouting and 4-H requirements as well as West Virginia Board of Education content, standards, and objectives.