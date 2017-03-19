Day of Play Continues to Promote Healthy Lifestyles for Kids

Every year on the Day of Play, Mountaineers Get Moving!

For the fourth year Once a Mountaineer Always a Mountaineer showed more than 200 kids the importance of a healthy life at the event inside the Morgantown High School gymnasium.

“West Virginia has such a high child obesity rate and we want them to learn you can have fun while doing things that are healthy instead of sitting at a TV,” said Anjelica D’Annunzio with Once a Mountaineer Always a Mountaineer. “You can be out having fun, being active and you’re gonna be healthy from that.”

Kids rotated to ten stations, inspired by the NFL’s Play 60, to play football with former West Virginia University athletes and NFL players.

“For me personally it’s good to come back to the home state where I played,” said New York Giants Fullback Will Johnson. “I consider this my second home so it’s always great to come back and promote healthy lifestyles for kids. It’s just a good time for these kids to get moving.”

Whether they were doing push-ups or catching passes, there was something to put a smile on everyone’s face.

“Sometimes the three and four-year-olds, they just wanna get out, run around and have fun, but some of the older kids you can actually see them listening to the nutrition part,” said Tampa Bay Buccaneers Safety Keith Tandy. “I’ll teach them a defensive back drill and you can really see them trying to like take away key points. The main thing is I always talking about setting goals and just working as hard as you can to reach those goals.”

So what do the kids say they learned?

“Getting the right amount of sleep and eating healthy and playing outside so many times a day,” said Grant Wilson.

Each kid was given a bag with a snack and healthy tips to take home that organizers hope help them and their families get moving.

“It’s great to see them interacting with each other and also with some of the some of the former athletes that are back here,” said Grant’s father Chris Wilson. “The kids absolutely love it.”