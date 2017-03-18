Single-Vehicle Accident In Upshur County Sends One Person To Hospital

A single-vehicle accident sent one person to the hospital early Saturday afternoon.

The Banks District Volunteer Fire Department said crews responded to a crash on Alexander Road near the intersection with Natural Bridge Road in Southern Upshur County just before 12:30 p.m. Firefighters said a Nissan Altima left the roadway and struck a tree head-on. The driver of the vehicle was examined and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Banks District VFD.

Adrian and Selbyville Volunteer Fire Departments also responded along with Upshur County EMS and law enforcement.

The Banks District VFD is not releasing the name of the driver of the vehicle, their respective medical condition or the cause of the crash.

The Buckhannon detachment of the West Virginia State Police is conducting the crash investigation.