Senator Manchin Discusses Healthcare at Local Town Hall Meeting

A spirited debate, moving personal accounts and calls for action all played large rolls during Saturday afternoon's Mountaineers for Progress Town Hall.

As Republicans in Washington make progress in passing the American Health Care Act, some West Virginians are concerned with the ways the new health care bill will effect their finances and quality of care.

"We know how much West Virginia would be hurt by everything going on in Washington, much less the healthcare bill," said Susan Kelley, town hall attendee.

Senator Joe Manchin said the Affordable Care Act doesn't need to be repealed but repaired.

"Somebody's got to have a moral compass, somebody's has to have a moral compass this is not right and it can be fixed," Manchin said. "There won't be a person in that room that believes what we have is perfect but we all understand if you throw it out you can't bring it back."

Maryann Claytor is one of those who believes the ACA needs major improvements, but should not be repealed.

"I'm for fixing, because there are problems," Claytor said.

During the town hall Claytor spoke about how the ACA allowed her family to care for her paralyzed son who sufferers from a neurological disease.

"Pretend that's you going through and I think that we would have a more compassionate society and we wouldn't concentrate on 'what is someone getting that I'm not getting,' but we would concentrate on 'hey I don't want to go through that myself so I don't want anybody else to go through that."'

Attendees were encouraged to contact their representatives and voice their opinions regarding health care.