Fundraiser Supports Six Year Old Battling Leukemia

The community is showing an out pouring of support for a local six year old in is fight against leukemia.

Every year, Twila Ollom holds a March to Spring Vendor fair to support the Shriners Transportation Department where her son Jackson was a patient, but this year decided to help a childhood friend.

"When I found out that her little boy was sick, I decided that this year, I wanted to do it for Richard," said Twila Ollom, event coordinator.



After months of being sick and trips to 5 different hospitals, 6 year old Richard Adams was diagnosed with leukemia in January. Now the community is coming together to show support for him.

"These are local people. These are our extended family. The Shriners is an amazing organization and we were touched by it because of our son. But it's a little closer to home when it's an actual child that you know, or you know distantly," said Twila Ollom.

"You know it's amazing, the outpour of love and support from our friends and complete strangers too. It's absolutely amazing, and it means a lot. It's been a rough couple of months and, it's amazing," said Stacy Adams, Richard's Mother.

Vendors are happy to be a part and show recognition of the fight that Richard is going through.

"It's just great to see everybody come out and support his cause and to do everything that they can, to make sure that he draws the attention and gets the support that he needs," said Matt Wiseman, vendor.

"I've had a lot of good people come up to me and say hey, you know, I just, I don't want to participate, I don't want to do this, but I want to donate to the family themselves. It's just, when you get a little kid and you have kids of your own or your grandchildren, it touches a nerve, and it's like everybody is aware of cancer, but when it's a child, you know, cancer doesn't discriminate," said Twila Ollom.

Richard is currently in remission but will continue to have treatments for another 2 1/2 years. To donate to Richard's GoFundMe Page click here.