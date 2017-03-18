West Virginia State History Bowl Held at Buckhannon Upshur High School

Saturday at Buckhannon Upshur High School, the play-in tournament for the West Virginia State History Bowl was held.

56 teams from all over the state who are seeking the last eight spots to be able to attend the state tournament in April gathered.

Teams are quizzed on categories ranging from culture, sports, industry, and history of West Virginia.

The students invest a lot of time in preparing for this event by study questions from the History Bowl's website.

"Every School is different, you have coaches. They divide up the questions, maybe 500 hundred for each kid, we have four kids, that's 2,000 questions. Or one of the students will take a subject, and every school has a different way of doing it," Randall Reid-Smith Commissioner WV State History Bowl

The eight winning teams from today's competition will go on to the West Virginia History Bowl Championship in Charleston on April 25th.