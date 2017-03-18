Attorney General Warns Consumers About Credit Card Skimmers

The West Virginia Attorney General is warning consumers about credit card skimmers at gas stations.



Patrick Morrisey said skimming devices can copy a credit card's information, which thieves will use at ATM machines or other stores. He said it is important to pay attention to any loose or faulty machinery at the pump.



If you notice what you think is a skimming device, notify the employees at that store immediately.

"Let us know the details of where you're seeing the fraud and ultimately if you're seeing some device or something looks suspicious, give us a call so we can get to that gas station, that convenience store, so we can alert them right away because the owners need to make sure they're looking to monitor so that these systems aren't in place that would allow people to get ripped off," Morrisey said.



Consumers can also contact the WV Attorney General's Consumer Protection Hotline by calling 1-800-368-8808 or 304-558-8986 or by e-mailing consumer@wvago.gov.