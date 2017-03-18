WVU School of Dentistry Crowns Best Cupcake

The WVU School of Dentistry and non-profit Hands for a Cause teamed up for the third annual Cupcake Wars on Saturday afternoon.

Students, faculty, and staff baked their best creations to be shared with the judges and the public.

Combinations included chocolate and peanut butter, strawberry, and even Mountaineer gold and blueberry cupcakes.

Proceeds benefited the family of a student in the WVU School of Pharmacy who is battling cancer for the second time. His wife is on the WVU School of Dentistry staff.

“In our profession we are we really are blessed,” said Kerri Simpson, WVU School of Dentistry Fourth Year Class President and founder of Hands for a Cause. “I think we have a great profession that we can work with the public and we’re able to give back and I think that’s just something really important that we need.”

Winners of the best cupcakes were:

1st Place – Kyla Galbreath and Vicki Lacy

2nd Place – Carly Killmer

3rd Place – Madelyn Harwell

People’s Choice – Tyler Brown, Ross Sholota, Amy Tran, Chelsea Ward, Krystin Bourda