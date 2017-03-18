Westover Police Investigate Attempted Robbery at BFS Convenience - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Westover Police Investigate Attempted Robbery at BFS Convenience Store

Posted: Updated:
By Melissa Murray, Marion & Taylor County Reporter
Connect
WESTOVER -

Westover Police are investigating an attempted strong arm robbery from early this morning.

It happened at the BFS convenience store on Fairmont Road around 1:30 a.m. Police said a man attempted to take money from a clerk but did not get away with anything. The clerk was not hurt in the incident, according to police.

Police are still looking for the attempted robber, who is described as tall and wearing a ski mask.

If you have any information on this incident, call Westover Police at 304-296-6576.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.