Westover Police Investigate Attempted Robbery at BFS Convenience Store

Westover Police are investigating an attempted strong arm robbery from early this morning.



It happened at the BFS convenience store on Fairmont Road around 1:30 a.m. Police said a man attempted to take money from a clerk but did not get away with anything. The clerk was not hurt in the incident, according to police.



Police are still looking for the attempted robber, who is described as tall and wearing a ski mask.



If you have any information on this incident, call Westover Police at 304-296-6576.