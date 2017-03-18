MountainEAR 5K Helps Patients with Hearing Loss

Runners were up bright and early Saturday morning for the 6th annual MountainEAR 5K race at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park.

The West Virginia University Student Academy of Audiology organizes this race each year to raise awareness for hearing health.

“A lot of people just don’t realize about hearing loss,” said Jenna Littleton who co-chaired the event. “They kinda leave that on the back burner. They think about their vision and every other health aspect and it’s just our way of showing people that hearing loss important and there are people out there that are willing to help them.”

All the proceeds went to the WVU Speech and Hearing client fund to help patients with financial limitations.

“We have a variety of patients that we see for hearing loss,” said the other co-chair of the race Greer Bailey. “People come in and get hearing aids, hearing evaluations. We see children, just a variety of different things. We provide hearing healthcare.”

Around 100 runners participated and there was also a one mile fun run for kids under the age of 13.